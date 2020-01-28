Jackson State of the City has been announced

The City of Jackson has announced its plans for the 2020 State of the City Address.

The address will be delivered by Mayor Derek Dobies.

Mayor Dobies is expected to talk about Jackson's progress in the past year and speak on future projects as well, according to a statement sent to News 10.

Dobies is also expected to speak to residents about the importance of getting involved in city government.

“The address will be focusing on civic engagement. We’ve made a lot of progress as a community, and we want to continue that forward trajectory by providing opportunities for residents and businesses to get involved,” Dobies said.

Ken Toll, president and CEO of the United Way of Jackson, will be a guest speaker at the address and is expected to speak on his organization's initiatives to battle poverty in the City of Jackson, according to the statement.

“Financial instability is the common thread running through every social issue in our community. At the United Way, we’ve shifted our focus to helping people develop pathways out of poverty. The challenge is huge, but here in Jackson, we have every element needed to help all people succeed,” Toll said.

The address is free and open to the public and will be held at the Michigan Theatre in downtown Jackson at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 26.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.