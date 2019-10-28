Jackson Public School bus routes delayed about 30 min. after lockdown

Jackson School bus routes will be running a little later than normal after a lockdown was lifted in the district.

Kriss Giannetti, a representative of the school, told NEWS 10:

"Due to a lockdown at JHS that has been lifted, please notice that all JPS bus routes including High School, Middle School and Elementary will be running later than normal. Expect 30 minute delays. Thank you for your patience."

The district alerted the public on their Facebook page, and thanked police.

"We thank the Jackson Police Department for their immediate action in keeping our student's staff and community staff safe."

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

