Jackson Police say body was found in Grand River

Jackson Police said a body was found in the Grand River on Wednesday, March 25 at 11:30 a.m.

Police said the body was identified as Jerry Edward Hill, who was reported missing to the Jackson Police Department back on Nov. 8, 2019.

Hill was 51-years-old at the time he was reported missing, according to police.

Police said the body was found by kayakers.

Preliminary results of an autopsy that was conducted Thursday didn't show any signs of trauma or anything unusual, according to police.

Police said the final autopsy report is pending toxicology examinations.

If you have any information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bob Noppe at 517-768-8762.

