Jackson Police Department investigate Saturday night homicide

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the shooting death of 31-year-old Keyonta McKinney.

Officers were dispatched to the Blair Park Apartments at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday for a shooting.

McKinney was located unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a Nissan pickup truck with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso.

McKinney was transported by ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance

Health where he succumbed to his injuries while in surgery.

The investigation is currently ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tom Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637 or Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.