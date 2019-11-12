Jackson Police dispatched after reports of stabbing Monday night

On Monday, Nov. 11 at around 10:34 p.m. Jackson Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of W. Morrell Street for a 911 call that a man had been stabbed, according to a press release.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was located at the residence with an apparent stab wound to the chest, the release states.

The man was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance by ambulance and died a shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the release.

The release said the investigation led to a 21-year-old female acquaintance of the man as being a suspect for the stabbing.

The release said the woman was located and arrested at a residence in the 2900 block of Kibby Road shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning and is currently being lodged at the Jackson County Jail pending charges.

The man's name is being withheld until family is notified, according to the release.

