Jackson Police Dept. to reopen lobby next week

The Jackson Police Department will be reopening its lobby to the public Monday, June 15.

The department said the lobby will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be closed on the weekends.

Jackson PD said precautions will be put into place to follow social distancing recommendations and protect staff and visitors.

"We will continue to observe the latest guidelines from Governor Whitmer to lessen the spread of COVID-19. We are happy to open back up to the public and look forward to moving one step closer to normal operations," said Director of Police and Fire Services Elmer Hitt.

Jackson PD said to expect the following changes as the lobby reopens:

-Visitors who are medically able will be required to wear a mask while inside the building. Masks are available to those who need them.

-Only three people will be allowed in the main lobby at any one time. Social distancing will also be practiced in the lobby.

-Fingerprinting will resume by appointment only. Those needing fingerprints must call Jackson Police Records at (517) 788-4120 or (517) 788-4100 option #2 to make an appointment. Screening for COVID-19 symptoms including a temperature check will be conducted. Those with symptoms or a fever at or above 100.4°F will be asked to return when their symptoms have subsided.

-Individuals wishing to retrieve property currently in the possession of the Jackson Police Department must make an appointment with Evidence Management by calling (517) 788-4100 option #3.

"It has been difficult for us to serve the citizens of Jackson over the past few months for non-emergency services. Our staff is looking forward to welcoming the public back through our front door," Hitt said.

