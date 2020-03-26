Jackson Police Department investigates shooting

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred inside of an apartment at Reed Manor on Wednesday, March 25.

Police say the incident happened at around 12:45 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 50-year-old man, was shot one time in his apartment after two subjects were let inside to allegedly purchase alcohol from him.

Police said the suspects are described as two black males.

Police said a silver vehicle is believed to be a Pontiac Torrent and dropped the suspects off prior to the shooting.

The victim is currently recovering from the gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Sergeant Holly Rose at 517-768-8724 or can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 855-840-7867.

