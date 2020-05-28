Jackson Police Department investigates Thursday morning homicide

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide involving 30-year-old Shameka Oliver.

The police department said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block around 7 a.m. Thursday morning regarding a report that a gunshot was heard.

The police department said officers arrived at the scene and located Oliver outside of the residence.

Oliver, who lived at the residence, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, appearing to have suffered from a single gunshot wound, according to police.

Police said a 33-year-old man from Jackson was found at the scene and is currently in custody at the Jackson County Jail.

The man, an acquaintance of Oliver, is a suspect in the shooting, according to police.

Jackson police said the shooting is under investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Aaron Grove at 517-768-8796 or make a report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 855-840-7867.

