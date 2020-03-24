Jackson Police release homicide suspect from custody

Jackson Police said they have released the suspect thought to be involved in the death of 58-year-old Stephen Adkins.

The 51-year-old suspect was released after preliminary findings from an autopsy that was done Monday. Police didn't say what those findings were.

The incident happened last weekend. Police said officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of West Franklin Street on calls that a subject inside was dead Sunday, March 22 around 5:15 p.m.

Adkins was found in his bed by acquaintances before 911 was called.

Jackson Police said Adkins had serious injuries that were consistent with being assaulted.

The 51-year-old suspect was arrested on March 22, 2020.

The incident is still under investigation and police are asking that anyone with information contact Detective Robert Noppe at 517-768-8762.

