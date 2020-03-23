Jackson Police investigating Sunday night homicide

Jackson Police are investigating a homicide of a 58-year-old man on Sunday, March 22. Police have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with the crime.

Police determined that the victim had been involved in a physical fight with the suspect about three hours earlier, inside a home on West Franklin Street in Jackson. Police say that the victim was found in his bed by acquaintances before 9-1-1 was called.

Jackson Police say the victim had serious injuries that were consistent with being assaulted.

The identifies of the victim and the suspect have not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Robert Noppe at (517) 768-8762.