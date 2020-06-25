Jackson PD looking for information on three separate cases

The Jackson Police Department is looking for information in regards to three separate cases.

The first case involved the homicide of Cameron Blake Kasprzycki. In this case, Jackson police are looking for information regarding the shooting death of 14-year-old Kasprzycki.

The incident took place back on Feb. 21, 2020 at 520 Orange Street between 9 and 10 p.m.

Jackson police said anyone who has information is asked to call Tom Tinkepaugh at 517-768-8637 or can report the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 855-840-7867.

The second incident involves the homicide of Akive Ahmed Edwards. Police are looking for information on the shooting of 23-year-old Edwards. The incident took place back on May 28 at 1112 S. Milwaukee Street at 3:21 a.m.

Jackson police said anyone who has information is asked to call Tom Tinkepaugh at 517-768-8637 or can report the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 855-840-7867.

In the third incident, police are looking for the public's health in finding 23-year-old Franky Joseph Ackley Jr. Police said Franky is a 6'1 Hispanic male, weighing approximately 145 pounds and has a left cleft lip.

Ackley is accused of killing James Cooper-Robertson back on March 5.

In this case, in an early investigation, police said they believe the killing of Cooper-Robertson was targeted and not random.

Police said Ackley is wanted on a two-count felony warrant for open murder and felony firearms in the shooting of James Henry Cooper-Robertson in Jackson back on March 5, 2020.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at 517-768-8796 or can report the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 855-840-7867.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

