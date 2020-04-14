Jackson PD annual law enforcement memorial cancelled

The coronavirus pandemic has led to another cancellation.

The Jackson Police Department's Annual Law Enforcement Memorial event has been cancelled.

The City of Jackson said the annual event honors police officers from Jackson County who were killed in the line of duty.

The memorial was set to take place at the Horace Blackman Park downtown Jackson Wednesday, May 6, the city said.

"Every spring, the event brings together dozens of public safety personnel and community members to honor fallen officers with a guest speaker, reading of names, music, and gun salute," the city said in a news release sent to News 10.

“We want to make sure officers and the public are not exposed to this illness by being at a mass gathering. While the public event won’t be taking place this year, we are still going to honor our fallen officers and their families. The police department is working with the City’s communications team to see how we can put the memorial online so people can participate from the safety of their homes,” said Chief Elmer Hitt.

The city said it will give an update when the memorial is ready to be viewed online.

