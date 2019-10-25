Jackson National Life job losses? Company issues vague statement

Insurance company Jackson National Life has partnered with an India-based technology services company called Tech Mahindra.

And this partnership may result in Lansing area job losses.

Patrick Rich, a company spokesman, wouldn’t confirm or deny job losses, but forwarded News 10 a four-paragraph statement that said Lansing associates who have been offered employment with Tech Mahindra “will remain in Lansing with a benefit and compensation package substantially similar to what they currently have.”

Pressed on the matter Friday afternoon, Rich referred to the company’s statement that also read “We do not disclose of details of our business operations related to the specific number of impacted associates.”

Jackson National Life’s statement said the company signed a “global services agreement” with Tech Mahindra that provides technology support and services to the company and Prudential Corporation Asia’s business across Asia.

Prudential Corporation Asia is life insurer with operations in 12 Asian markets, according to its website.

Jackson National Life’s statement adds it “continually evaluates and improves its business processes to meet fast-changing customer needs.”

“By entrusting our day-to-day IT operations to Tech Mahindra, we can leverage their client-centric solutions to improve productivity and scalability,” the statement said. “Technology is a key enabler of our business. We will continue to leverage our extensive in-house technology resources so that we can better serve our customers and

enhance their experience with us.”

