Jackson, Lansing mayors join to create "Stay Safe, Stay Home" PSA

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies have teamed up to send a PSA aimed at keeping residents safe during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

Mayor Schor and Mayor Dobies have recorded a joint public service announcement urging residents to follow Governor Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order, the release states.

The PSA encourages residents to stay home to limit the spread of the coronavirus in addition to stressing the importance of caring for loved ones and neighbors, according to the news release.

“These extraordinary times call for even more extraordinary efforts. I am encouraged to see our two cities working together for our first-ever joint PSA,” said Mayor Dobies. “We hope residents take our message to heart and follow the necessary steps to protect their families and communities.”

“As mayors, we do everything we can to boost our cities, our region, and our state. And now we have a common enemy, COVID-19. Our communities together can beat this, with our residents staying home and staying safe. I am proud to join with Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies to urge everyone to join together to beat this deadly virus,” Mayor Schor said.

You can view the PSA here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.