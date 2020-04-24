Jackson Interfaith Shelter reports three COVID-19 cases

A homeless shelter in Jackson is reporting three cases of COVID-19.

Jackson Interfaith Shelter says one guest and two staff members recently tested positive for the virus.

The guest who tested positive for the virus is currently isolated from the others that stay at the shelter.

But now staff are working to figure out how to keep up their services while preventing the spread to others.

"I'ts kind of a new reality for a bit," said Steve Castle, the CEO of Interfaith.

News of the first positive case from a man in the shelter prompted testing for the rest of the 14 guests and staff members.

"At this point they are asymptomatic, but we wanted to test them quickly in case they do come up as positive," said Rashmi Travis, a Jackson County Health Department Officer.

That's when two staff members tested positive.

"They are now home and we are staying in touch with them and supporting them," said Castle.

The shelter is no longer taking in any more guests at this point, to minimize the spread.

"The whole shelter is quarantined so everyone body is staying on our property for 14 days," Castle explained. "We have been at half capacity so no one would have to compromise themselves and sleep on a top bunk with someone coughing in the same room."

As staff are needed to run the 24/7 shelter, Castle says they are making sure their employees still feel comfortable coming into work.

"We are letting people know if they don't feel safe or putting themselves at risk, it's okay," said Castle. "We are making sure to maintain payroll so no one has to choose between safety and support."

Because the shelter is under lockdown, they can only serve meals to those currently staying at the shelter.

But other local organizations are stepping up to distribute meals to community members

"We are willing to help provide meals so that the most vulnerable can stay home and stay safe," said Zoe Lyons, the section chief for the Emergency Management Plan.

"We jumped into action to put residents in a hotel temporary to allow the shelter to have deep cleaning and allow for social distancing spaces," said Ken Toll of Jackson County United Way.

The organizations are working with county officials to figure out would happen if the shelter had to close completely.

"We are reaching out to different places in the community that may be needed to open up as temporary shelters and looking at rental agreements, what we would need to do to house folks in other places if it comes to that point," said Lyons.

The Jackson County Health Department says they are monitoring the shelter in hopes to keep COVID-19 cases contained.

