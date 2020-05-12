Jackson Hot Air Jubilee postponed to 2021

The Jackson Hot Air Jubilee will be taking a rain check this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, originally scheduled to take place July 23-July 26, has been postponed to July 22-July 25, 2021.

"After much evaluation, discussion, and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with the 2020 event," Jackson Hot Air Jubilee Vice Chair Jeff Knapp said. "We know that long-standing traditions are needed right now more than ever, but given the reality of COVID-19, our highest priority is the health and safety of our guests, participants, staff, volunteers and community. We are confident our sponsors will stand with us, the pilots and vendors will return and the community will once again enjoy the Hot Air Jubilee next year if we are fiscally responsible now."

