Jackson District Library reopening in phases

Jackson District Library announced it will be reopening in phases on Monday.

The first phase is starting with phone service and material pickup. People can place holds online or by phone before driving to pick up materials.

When the books are ready the library will let customers know by calling or texting their phones.

Once at the library, the staff ask customers to stay in their car and text the number listed on their yard signs and they will let you know where the books may be picked up in a no contact area.

All staff and patrons will be required to wear a mask.

The new hours are as follows:

-Brooklyn: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Carnegie: Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Concord: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

-Eastern: Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Grass Lake: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Hanover: Monday and Thursday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Henrietta: Tuesday and Friday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

-Meijer: Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Napoleon: Tuesday and Thursday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

-Parma: Monday and Wednesday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

-Spring Arbor: Monday thru Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Springport: Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

-Summit: Monday thru Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

