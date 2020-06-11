Jackson District Library begins phased reopening

All of the Jackson District Library locations are beginning a phased reopening.

Next Monday, June 15, 2020, users of the Jackson Library system will be able to put materials on hold either by phone or online, before picking the items up in person.

Once at a location, the Jackson District Library is asking its patrons to stay in their cars for a non-contact pickup and text the number on the posted signs to find out where to grab your book.

All staff and patrons are required to wear a mask inside library buildings.

The libraries are not fully open yet.

However, the system is working towards reopening in a safe way.

More information can be found on the Jackson District Library website.

