Jackson County takes precautions for elections

Michigan's first officially-diagnosed case of COVID-19 was announced on March 10, the night of the state's presidential primary.

Tuesday, May 5 marks the first election since then and things are looking a lot different.

Blackman Township took precautions anticipating large crowds for Tuesday's election.

Outside one of the voting stations were yellow lines painted on the sidewalk marking 6 feet apart for each voter, but there was no line.

Township Clerk Shelly Sercombe said there were a lot of absentee ballots turned in.

"We were able to send out over three thousand ballots. We received over two thousand back, which is a good turnout," she said.

Blackman Township saw very few in-person voters and expects things to stay the same until the polls close Tuesday night.

Sercombe said, "Today we've had around 20 [people]. I think it would slow down."

The clerk said having the absentee ballots is the best way for voters to stay involved with their community while staying safe.

"It's different, but a good different. I think it's a good different. But during this time I want our folks to feel safe. We got our folks over here and I want them to feel safe and that's the name of the game right now," she said.

Voters have until 8 p.m Tuesday to cast their vote.

The only local elections Tuesday are in Jackson County.

Blackman Township and Leoni township are voting to renew the millages for their shared public safety department.

Napoleon Township has a fire department millage and the East Jackson school district has an operating millage on the ballot.

The City of Jackson was supposed to have a recall election, but the council member in question resigned.

