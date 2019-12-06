Jackson County receives fraudulent calls

Spam calls were coming into Jackson on Friday morning.

Director Jason Hamman of Jackson County 911 said one of the calls came from individuals claiming to be Consumers Energy and making threats to turn off power if no payment was made over the phone.

Hamman said another call involved individuals contacting residents by saying that a family member was in jail and that payment was required over the phone in order to release the family member.

Haman said they also received calls about individuals stating they are with Social Security and are demanding payment for residents to continue receiving Social Security benefits in the future, according to Hamman.

The county wants to remind residents not to give out any personal, or account information over the phone to these individuals.

They say to contact a company directly to discuss any issues.