Watch out for wet pet if you're driving through Jackson County.

The second round of pavement marking is expected to start Monday.

Over the next three weeks, crews will be working on the project as long as weather permits.

The county road department is asking drivers to steer clear of wet pavement marking and are reminding drivers to give crews plenty of space.

For a list of impacted roads and a map, click here.

