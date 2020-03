The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff needs your help finding this person and the Ford Explorer they believe burglarized Western Schools bus garage in Parma.

Police say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Several tools and power equipment items were taken.

If you recognize this person or their SUV, contact Deputy Dan Deering at 517-768-7955 or at DDeering@mijackson.org.

