Jackson County man wins $4 million in Lottery

A man from Jackson County walked into a Meijer store and walked out a millionaire.

The man, 37, bought a Royal Millions Michigan Lottery game, which costs $30. He won $4 million.

“I usually buy $5 instant games, but saw the red, shiny ticket and decided to try my luck," the man, who decided to remain anonymous, said in a Thursday news release from the lottery agency. "I scratched the bar code and scanned it, and the machine said to call the Lottery. I figured I won $1,000.”

The man bought the ticket at the Meijer location at 3333 E. Michigan Ave., Jackson.

He decided to take a one-time payment of $2.5 million instead of regular payments for the whole prize.

The man said he wants to buy a new car and home, then save the rest of the money.

The Michigan Lottery contributes to the School Aid Fund through ticket sales. It began in 1972.

