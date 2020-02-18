Jackson County could become a Second Amendment sanctuary county

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday for a possible vote on a resolution that would make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

Becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary county would stop, or get in the way of, certain gun control enforcement measures.

The resolution would support the county sheriff and prosecutor to use their "sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law."

Most Second Amendment sanctuary efforts across the country are in response to Virginia's "red flag" law, which allowed authorities to temporarily seize a firearm of someone deemed a threat. It's a measure that is strongly opposed by gun-rights supporters. The red flag law was introduced in the 2019 January session.

After mass shootings in Ohio and Texas in 2019, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that she would support legislation like Virginia, that would have tougher gun laws.

However, the chairman of the sanctuary group, Bob Wilson, says his group won't sit back and allow what happened in Virginia to also happen in Michigan.