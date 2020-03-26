Jackson County Sheriff's Office responds to breaking and entering at Hotel Tavern

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a breaking and entering in Springport Township Wednesday, March 25.

Police said the incident happened at the Hotel Tavern located at 119 East Main Street in Springport Township in the Village of Springport.

Before police arrived on-scene, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the suspect had reportedly fled on foot.

Police said the owner of the Hotel Tavern was able to recover video footage, which gave police some suspect information.

Police said detectives were able to identify a person of interest and located the suspect Wednesday afternoon, and after speaking with him, Detective Kelley Ebersole was able to get more evidence linking him to the crime.

The suspect is a 19-year-old man from Albion who was taken into custody for burglary and related charges.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is being sent to the Prosecuting Attorney for review.

