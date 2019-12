The Jackson County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a wanted man.

Thoman McConeghy, 34, is wanted on three felony warrants and three misdemeanor warrants.

McConeghy is accused of possession of meth, larceny of a building, bond violation, and contempt of court among other things.

If you have any information or know where McConeghy may be, contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

