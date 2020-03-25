Jackson County Health Department announces potential, large exposure of coronavirus at 2 events

The Jackson County Health Department has announced there could be a potential exposure of coronavirus at two events attended by large groups of people.

The first event was the Michigan High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball District Tournament Game at Concord High School featuring Concord, Hanover-Horton, Homer and Jonesville boys basketball teams. That tournament took place on Wednesday, March 11.

The second event was a home school community event held at Jackson Free Methodist Church located at 2829 Park Drive in Vandercook on Wednesday, March 11.

The health department is asking anyone who attended one of these events, or who has had close contact for a prolonged time with someone who attended one of these events, to be aware they have potentially been exposed to the coronavirus.

The health department said symptoms typically show up in two to 14 days after exposure. The department said exposure could have occurred at the event or several days later with close contact to someone who attended the event.

The department said exposure does not mean that you need to be tested even if you do have symptoms, but you should stay home if you are feeling ill. The department said if you do have symptoms, or if one of your close contacts has developed symptoms, that person should isolate themselves from others in the house as much as possible.

If you have attended either of those events, you are asked to call the Jackson County Health Department at 517-788-4420, hit option 9 and leave a message.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

The state of Michigan has set up a coronavirus hotline, 1-888-535-6136, for those who have questions about the virus.

