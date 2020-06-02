Jackson County Fair postponed to 2021

The Jackson County Fair won't be returning this summer.

The Jackson County Fair board announced it has made the decision to postpone the fair to next summer, Aug. 8 - Aug. 14, 2021.

"The safety and health of the community, guests, volunteers and staff are of the greatest importance to the Jackson County Fair. With this priority in mind together with the uncertainty that it will be safe to gather and celebrate by mid-August, the decision to postpone has been made," the board said in a press release.

The board said all of its 2020 performers, including Toby Keith, MercyMe and Lynyrd Skynyrd, have committed to return to the Jackson County Fair in 2021.

The line up will be:

Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 – Toby Keith

Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 – MercyMe

Tuesday, Aug.10, 2021 – Lynryd Skynyrd

The fair said for those who purchased tickets and want to return them, the fair is offering a 30-day window to do so in order to get a refund with the final day to recieve a refund being Thursday, July 2.

Tickets can be refunded by clicking here, or calling 1-800-514-3849.

Additionally, the fair said it is working with MSU Extension to provide a virtual project showcase opportunity to 4-H and FFA youth exhibitors. The board said more information will be provided in the near future.

