Jackson County Department of Transportation warns against driving through standing water

The County Department of Transportation shared this video showing the damage that what was lurking under the water surface at Smith Road in Leoni Township.

Smith Road remains closed until the department repairs the roadway.

Crews are using this video as a warning to drivers to avoid and not pass through any water found to be over roads, as the water may be deeper than expected.

The following roads have flooding as of 10 pm Saturday evening and new roads have been include:

• Berry Road and Easton Road – Rives Township

• Callahan Road at Michigan Avenue – Parma Township

• Cook Street & Rail Road – Rives Township

• East Territorial Road – Henrietta Township

• Hankerd Road – Henrietta Township

• Harr Road east of Waterloo Road – Waterloo Township

• Holibaugh Road south of Streetor Road – Springport Township

• Hoyer Road – Leoni Township

• Lippert Road east of Eckert Road - Pulaski Township

• N. Dearing – Parma Township - OPEN

• Peacock Road – Rives Township

• Pickett Road south of Peckham Road – Parma Township

• Reynolds Road – Spring Arbor Township

• Riethmiller Road – Waterloo Township

• Smith Road east of Walz Road - Leoni Township – CLOSED

• Springport Road east of Hilldale Road – Springport Township

• Styles Road – Henrietta Township

• Tophith Road between Parks Road and Leeke Road – Waterloo Township – CLOSED

JCDT wants to reminder the public to not drive through standing water since you cannot tell if the road is damaged or washed out.

They says to call 911 to report any flooding issues, downed trees, or other concerns.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.