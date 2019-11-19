Jackson County Chamber of Commerce congratulates JPS on new aquatic center

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is sending out their congratulations to Jackson Public Schools(JPS) on Tuesday.

JPS broke ground on their new Jackson High School Aquatic Center on Thursday, Nov. 14.

At the groundbreaking, Jeff Beal, superintendent, addressed the crowd sharing his excitement over the future of the high school with the new center.

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies was also at the groundbreaking to congratulate JPS.

"Jackson Public Schools is grateful for the community's participation in today's groundbreaking event at Jackson High School. We are excited to provide a place where our community can come together to enjoy the Aquatic facility and reap the benefits of our 21st century learning environments," Kriss Giannetti, JPS director of communication, said.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit association of businesses and non-profits that works to strengthen their businesses in the Jackson community.

