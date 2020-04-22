Jackson County Board wants the state to better define the word "essential"

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners said it feels businesses such as lawn care and landscaping should be considered essential.

In their meeting Tuesday night, the board approved a resolution to notify the state of this belief, asking the state to better define what is deemed "essential."

The resolution is not meant to be a directive for businesses, but board members hope it will influence state leaders when they weigh their options on reopening the economy.

You can read the resolution in full here.

On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced it could be a while yet before the economy reopens in her Wednesday press conference.

The governor is expected to talk about her plans to reopen at her press conference on Friday, April 24.

