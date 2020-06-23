Jackson College to give emergency aid to eligible students

Jackson College announced students who have "incurred qualifying expenses related to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic" are eligible to apply for emergency aid.

Back in March, the college said it received $3.89 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The college said half of the money was allocated for student assistance and the other half was allocated for institutional support.

However, the college said after consideration and guidance, it has decided that the entire $3.89 million will be distributed to students in the form of direct cash payments and distance learning scholarships, which will be applied directly to student's accounts during its conversion to all-online learning.

The college said funding for the emergency aid is coming from its share of the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund which is part of the CARES Act.

“The college really just wanted to help students. The students can get a cash payment, but also all students will get a scholarship to cover the additional online fees for both the spring and fall semesters,” said Jeremy Frew, vice president of Student Services. “We are excited to move forward with this initiative and work with our students to fulfill their academic goals.”

Jackson College said grants of $500 will be awarded to eligible students.

Students can apply for emergency assistance grants here.

The college said the following are examples of expenses that may be eligible for emergency funding:

• Childcare

• Health care

• Mental health

• Food

• Textbooks/school supplies

• Childcare

• Health care

• Mental health

• Food

• Textbooks/school supplies

• Utilities

• Housing

• Transportation

• Technology

The college said students must be enrolled in a financial aid-eligible course at Jackson College in the current semester and must be eligible for financial aid in order to apply.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.