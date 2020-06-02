UPDATE: Suspect for attempted arson has been identified

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff said it has identified a suspect that was seen pouring flammable liquid onto a patrol vehicle and attempted to ignite it.

The subject was seen pouring the flammable liquid Monday.

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is asking anyone with additional information, pictures, or video to call Sargent Bryan Huttenlocker at 517-768-7931 or Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

