Jackson City Police: protester struck during Jackson protest

According to Jackson City Police Department, a protester was struck during the protests against police brutality in Jackson today.

Jackson Police tells News 10 one person was arrested during the incident.

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies commented on his Facebook, saying he was disappointed the protest was interrupted by the driver, but thanks the officers for their quick action.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is also reporting that messages where written in chalk and paint on and near their building during the protest.

They have since been cleaned off.

