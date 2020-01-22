Jackson City Manager resigns

Jackson City Manager Patrick Burtch resigned on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Burtch's last days as City Manager will be at the end of February.

He accepted a job as the new City Administrator for the City of Maumee, Ohio. In a press release announcing the resignation, Burtch said his new job will allow him to be closer to his family in Toledo.

Burtch was first hired as the Assistant City Manager in 2011, and became City Manger in 2012.

“I am honored to have been part of an economic revival unprecedented over the last eight years in our City," Burtch said.

According to the City of Jackson, no interim City Manager has been chosen by the Jackson City Council, and there is currently no timetable for hiring a new City Manager.

