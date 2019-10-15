Jackson City Council talks guns

The Jackson City Council is discussing gun violence Tuesday night.

Mayor Derek Dobies has proposed a plan to combat gun violence The plan includes:

-requiring some businesses to install cameras outside their buildings

-a new ordinance aimed at illegally carrying weapons in vehicles

-resolutions "discouraging domestic violence and cyberbullying"

-training programs for "underserved communities"

-funding community-based "violence intervention programming"

Dobies said the $150,000 intervention program is modeled after the "Cure Violence' program used in more than 50 communities around the country. The money will pay for things like outreach workers, training and educational materials. The Cure Violence web site claims the program helped reduce gun violence by 63% in New York City and by 30% in Philadelphia.

Dobies said FBI crime stats show Jackson has more reports of gun violence than any city in Michigan with a population around 32,000 people. 343 incidents were reported in 2016, 320 in 2017 and 394 last year.

The programs are on the city council's agenda and the meeting began at 6:30 p.m.

