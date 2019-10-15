Jackson City Council passes part of mayor's plan to fight gun violence

Jackson's City Council passed part of the mayor's plan to fight gun violence on Monday night, but they aren't so sure about an ordinance to mandate surveillance cameras.

Residents and city officials are trying to find solutions to crack down on gun violence in the city.

"It's not just youth and young people that's doing this violence, some of these people are older people," a community member said at the meeting.

"Shot up my neighbor's house from my driveway, mind you, and then not two weeks later, shot up the other side of that particular house," a community member said.

Mayor Derek Dobies proposed his plans to confront the problem Tuesday night in council chambers.

"My own husband, a witness to a drive-by shooting just two weeks ago," a community member said.

The city council approved to fund the Cure Violence Pilot Project, a neighborhood outreach program focusing on intervention.

Dobies also proposed an ordinance to require new commercial buildings, businesses and property owners with six or more units to install outdoor surveillance cameras to help deter crime.

"What I'm asking is that you think this through and get more information before imposing any requirements on businesses and property owners; 24/7 monitoring and storing that type of data is asking for a lot," a community member said.

Concerns from the business community resulted in council rejecting to vote on the ordinance.

Although the camera ordinance is a no-go, council could revisit the idea in the future.

