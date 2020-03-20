Jackson City Council holding special meeting Monday

A special meeting of the Jackson City Council is set for 12:15 p.m. Monday.

The meeting has been set to make up for the March 17 meeting cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, a news release Friday stated.

"Because of ongoing coronavirus concerns, this special meeting will proceed with an altered format," the city said.

The meeting will take place in the council chambers at Jackson City Hall.

However, the majority of the council members will be joining by phone or video conference, with Mayor Derek Dobies

leading the meeting, joined by a select group of city officials.

This altered format is allowed after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a temporary change to the state's Open Meetings Act to allow local governments the ability to hold public meetings electronically.

Only Mayor Dobies and select city officials will be allowed in the council chambers, the city said.

Up to 10 people will be allowed to watch a TV broadcast of the meeting in the second floor lobby outside of the chambers. The public will also be able to provide public comment in person.

"This attendance limit is to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines that advise limiting gatherings to less than 10 people," the city said.

Residents can participate in the meeting by:

- a live broadcast of the meeting on Cable Channel 21 or on the city’s Facebook page. A full

recording will also be available on the City’s website and social media the following day; and

- submit public comment via emailing written messages to clerksoffice@cityofjackson.org or written comments in the drop box in the lobby of Jackson City

Hall. City Clerk Andrea Muray will read the comments aloud during the meeting.

The 3-minute time limit still applies to these comments, and a name and address must be included with them.

Comments must be submitted by 11:15 a.m. Monday.

Local media and residents are encouraged to participate in the meeting by watching on Channel 21 or the Facebook live broadcast.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is March 31. A similar format is also expected for that meeting.