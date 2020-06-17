Jackson City Council approves of the Black Lives Matter mural on East High Street

Jackson City Council voted last night, and it approved of the Black Lives Matter mural painted on East High Street last week.

Jackson Spokesperson Aaron Dimick tells News 10 the mural is at a very significant part of the city because it intersects the Martin Luther King Equality Trail. The trail is right next to the Elnor Moorman Plaza which is named after the city's first African American council member.

"When we see a mural like this it calls attention to the various issues we're facing right now, but it also celebrates the black community," said Dimick. "So this is something the city fully supports, and in the future, we're going to look at ways to maintain this mural."

The City Council also voted to approve another Black Lives Matter Mural last night. It will be painted on West Washington Avenue in Downtown Jackson Friday.

