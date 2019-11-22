Jackson Christmas parade starts the holiday season

The holiday season kicking off in Jackson tonight.

The city is hosting its parade downtown.

It kicks off at 6 p.m. on the corner of West Michigan Ave. and Blackstone street.

The parade will feature floats and marching bands from several Jackson area schools.

The theme this year is decades of Christmas, aiming to celebrate the diverse holiday traditions.

And for the grand finale Santa and Mrs Claus will bring up the rear of the parade.

Kids can get pictures with them inside the Consumers Energy HQ building after the parade.

Warm up with some cookies and hot coco during the parade as well.

