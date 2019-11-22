Jackson Christmas Parade draws thousands downtown



The 29th Annual Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade drew thousands of people to Michigan Avenue for the sights and sounds.

Dozens of floats lit the street with bright colors, decorations and marching bands.

“The little ones, the nieces and nephews it just, it brings so much more joy to the holidays,” said Kelsey Jewell of Jackson.

The parade traveled east from Blackstone to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The celebration’s theme was ‘Decades of Christmas’.

Many families call the event a tradition to kick-off the holiday season.

“Variety of ages young and old, grandparents with their grand kids and families together here just getting ready for the season,” said Julie Alexander, who attended the parade.

