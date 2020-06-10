Jackson COVID-19 testing site moving

Henry Ford Allegiance Health’s COVID-19 Drive-Through Screening and Testing Center is moving to a new location, the hospital said in a news release Wednesday.

The new site of the testing center will be the Henry Ford Allegiance Specialty Center parking lot at 110 N. Elm Ave. beginning Thursday.

Those who want to be tested should call the Henry Ford MyCare Advice Line 313-874-7500 to schedule an appointment; the center is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The center uses federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for testing. People who have the following symptoms, or were exposed to someone else who has them, can be tested:

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fever or chills

• Muscle pain

• Sore throat

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

People who are asymptomatic who are preparing for surgery, those who work where they’re at high risk of exposure and workers in some industries, such as food processing, may also be tested.

As of Tuesday, the state of Michigan reported 64,998 confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus, with 5,943 deaths since March.

More information about Henry Ford Allegiance Health’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.henryford.com/coronavirus.

