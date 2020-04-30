Jackson Area Transportation Authority announces route changes for the month of May

Jackson Area Transportation Authority is temporarily reducing its fixed-route city bus service. These changes will take effect starting on May 4th and continue through May 30th. From 6:15 am to 10:15 am and again from 2:15 pm to 6:15 pm, routes will be combined and will run as one-hour routes instead of half hour routes.

The fixed-route city bus service will continue to run its normal schedule (half-hour routes) daily from 10:15 am to 2:15 pm. The Ganson/Blackman route will continue to operate as normal throughout the day.

The schedules and combined routes are as follows:

-From 6:15 am to 10:15 am

-West Michigan/East Michigan

-Francis/Lansing

-Southwest/Cooper

-From 10:15 am to 2:15 pm, the city buses will run their normal 30-minute routes and will not be combined.

-From 2:15 pm to 6:15 pm (note directional change)

-East Michigan/West Michigan

-Lansing/Francis

-Cooper/Southwest

For further information or clarification, call 517-788-8410 or 517-783-6437.