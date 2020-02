On Thursday, Feb. 20, the Jackson Area Career Center is hosting their Career Night Open House.

There will be a chance to take a tour, meet instructors, and learn more about college credits that high schoolers can earn.

It is happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The center is at 6800 Browns Lake Rd. in Jackson.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.