JEOPARDY! G-O-A-T is Ken Jennings!

Ken Jennings is officially the greatest Jeopardy player of all time.

The 45-year-old Washington state native won it all in the "Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time" tournament.

It was between him and James Holzhauer in the final Jeopardy question about Shakespeare.

Holzhauer bet it all and got the answer wrong.

Jennings wagered strategically and got the answer right.

Alex Trebek has hosted "Jeopardy" since 1984.

The 79-year-old has been undergoing chemotherapy since he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March.

Trebek promised fans he'd continue hosting the show "As long as his skills have not diminished."

