JCPenney stores in Owosso, Okemos closing

Department store chain JCPenney filed for bankruptcy in May and announced plans Tuesday to close 13 stores, including two in Mid-Michigan.

The Meridian Mall JCPenney, 1982 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos, is on the list. So is the store at 201 S. Washington St., Owosso.

Liquidation sales at those stores will start July 3.

The company previously said it expects 200 store closures by the end of this summer, with the remaining 50 closing by next summer. Liquidation sales have already started at 136 stores.

The sales are vital for bankrupt retailers to raise cash during court-supervised reorganizations. But it's not clear just how successful the sales will be.

Many shoppers are still reluctant to venture out amid the coronavirus pandemic, while other consumers are cutting back on purchases due to job losses.

For more information or to see the whole list of store closures, go to companyblog.jcpnewsroom.com/storeclosings.

