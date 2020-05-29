J.C. Penney to begin store closures in June

J.C. Penney is set to start closing stores as soon as next month.

J.C. Penney is planning to kick off a round of store closure sales.

The bankrupt department store chain plans to file a store closing procedure motion next thursday, for a hearing set to take place a week later.

That's likely when some sales will begin, according to an attorney for J.C. Penney.

Then on July 1st, a smaller, second phase of store closing sales will begin.

The company said earlier this month it plans to permanently shut almost 30% of its 846 stores, no word yet of the Lansing Mall store is among them.

