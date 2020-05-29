J.C. Penney is set to start closing stores as soon as next month.
J.C. Penney is planning to kick off a round of store closure sales.
The bankrupt department store chain plans to file a store closing procedure motion next thursday, for a hearing set to take place a week later.
That's likely when some sales will begin, according to an attorney for J.C. Penney.
Then on July 1st, a smaller, second phase of store closing sales will begin.
The company said earlier this month it plans to permanently shut almost 30% of its 846 stores, no word yet of the Lansing Mall store is among them.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.
J.C. Penney to begin store closures in June
J.C. Penney is set to start closing stores as soon as next month.