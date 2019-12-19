J. Crew recalls boys' denim pants

J. Crew is recalling boys' denim pants.

Small stones can be found in the pockets or waistband of the pants.

They got there during the stone washing manufacturing process, and can pose aspiration or choking hazards to young children.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pants away from children and remove the stones from pockets or internal waistband opening to eliminate the hazard.

