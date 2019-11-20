Izzo's Hulk costume is up for auction

Michigan State basketball fans have an opportunity to win a piece of superhero-themed hoops history.

MSU’s athletics website, msuspartans.com, is auctioning off the Incredible Hulk costume coach Tom Izzo wore last month during the university’s Michigan State Madness event at Breslin Center.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the costume had drawn five bids. At that time, the current bid was $620.

The bidding ends 7 p.m. Friday. People must bid on the costume in $20 increments, according to the website. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2O3mbpe.

The Michigan State Madness event took place Oct. 25 and kicked off the season for the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The night had a superhero theme with Izzo as the Hulk and women’s coach Suzy Merchant as The Avengers’ Black Widow.

Izzo’s Spartans are 3-1 and ranked No. 3 in the country by the Associated Press. Merchant’s team is 3-0 and ranked No. 15 in the AP’s poll.

The men’s team’s next game is 5 p.m. Monday against Virginia Tech in the Maui (Hawaii) Invitational. It will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The women’s team hosts Hartford 2 p.m. Sunday at Breslin. It will be broadcast on BTN+, the Big Ten Network’s online streaming service.

