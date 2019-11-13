Izzo said he's excited about the future of two new recruits

MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo officially signed next year's first recruit from Africa in nearly 15 years.

Mady Sissoko is from Mail, West Africa, and lives with a guardian in Utah where he attended high school and played basketball.

Sissoko has only been playing basketball for five years, but standing at 6 feet 9 inches, and with a 7'4" wingspan, people can already see that he'll be an impressive player as his young basketball career continues at Michigan State University.

Izzo said that Sissoko had the skills early on with both right and left hands to be a standout player.

Another recruit is AJ Hoggard, a guard recruit from Wayne, PA.

Izzo said Hoggard's strength sets him apart from other athletes.

"The more versatile players we can get, that play more positions, the more it will benefit us," Izzo said about recruiting.

